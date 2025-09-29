Iran introduces public reporting hotline as part of new phase in unauthorized Afghan migrant regulation

The initiative was outlined Monday by Seyed Kamal Sadat, acting deputy for security and law enforcement at Tehran Governorate, during a meeting with provincial officials and media representatives.

According to Sadat, the second phase of the government’s plan to organize undocumented Afghans began in early September after the completion of the first phase earlier this year.

He stressed that the approach is not one of “absolute expulsion” but rather “organization and regulation,” with deportation limited to those residing illegally.

Official figures show that about half of all Afghan nationals in Iran live in Tehran Province.

Sadat said that by September 18, one-third of those identified as unauthorized had already left the country.

The backdrop to these measures is the mounting strain on Iran’s economy, housing market, and public services, which officials often link to the presence of millions of Afghan migrants.

Authorities say that since the beginning of the year, over a million illegal Afghan migrants have left the country as part of the broader campaign.