Iran calls on intl. community to adopt concerted action against Israeli atrocities in West Asia

By IFP Media Wire

Iran's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s military attack on the peacekeepers of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), urging the international community to stand up against the regime.

“We strongly condemn the occupying regime’s deliberate attack on UNIFIL. This is just one more example of lawless & callous behavior by an entity that has killed more than 220 UN staff members within the past year,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on his X account on Friday evening.

Lashing out at the Zionist regime’s UN envoy for shredding the UN Charter, he added the Israeli foreign minister “has declared UNSG persona non grata; and its warmonger PM has abused the UNGA tribune to threaten other States.”

“The world community must stand up against this evil,” Baqaei stressed.

The United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon announced on Friday that its headquarters in Naqoura was hit by explosions for the second time in 48 hours, a day after Israeli troops struck the same position.

