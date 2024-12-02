Iran detains head of team related to “Sahab” terrorist group

Mahdi Shams Abadi, the public and revolutionary prosecutor of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, stated in continuation of the “Martyrs of Security” exercise currently underway in the region, the provincial intelligence department, the Quds regional headquarters affiliated with the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), and the police managed to arrest an individual known as “Davood,” also known as Mehran, the leader of the terrorist team linked to the ethnic separatist group Sahab and foreign intelligence services, along with two others, and to eliminate four armed terrorist forces.

He added that in this operation, significant quantities of ammunition and weapons were discovered and confiscated.

The judicial official stated that this terrorist team was formed under the guidance of the leader of the ethnic separatist group called “Sahab” and with comprehensive support from European intelligence services, to destabilize the region and disrupt the development process of the Makran coasts.

This official noted that setting fire to public vehicles, armed kidnapping of engineers and contractors involved in development projects for extortion and income generation, preventive actions against the development of the Makran coasts, and recruiting forces to be sent to some neighboring countries for training for terrorist activities have been among the future missions of this terrorist team.