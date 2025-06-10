Media WireMiddle East

Iran is involved in Gaza hostage talks: Trump

By IFP Media Wire

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that Iran is involved in negotiations aimed at arranging a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“Gaza right now is in the midst of a massive negotiation between us and Hamas and Israel, and Iran actually is involved, and we’ll see what’s going to happen with Gaza. We want to get the hostages back,” Trump told reporters during an event in the White House State Dining Room.
Trump did not elaborate and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for details of Tehran’s involvement. Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The United States has proposed a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel announced it would abide by the terms but Hamas thus far has rejected the plan.
Under the proposal 28 Israeli hostages – alive and dead – would be released in the first week, in exchange for the release of 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and the remains of 180 dead Palestinians.
The United States and Iran are also separately trying to negotiate a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.
