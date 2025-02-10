Iran FM dismisses negotiation with US under pressure

Speaking at a rally in the western Iranian city of Hamadan marking the 46th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution on Monday, Araghchi rejected calls for negotiations from the United States, particularly under the administration of Donald Trump, describing them as deceptive.

“The Islamic Revolution was founded to ensure that no foreign power could dictate terms to the Iranian people and their leaders,” he stated.

“The core principle of our foreign policy is ‘Neither East, nor West,’ which means independence from all global powers, not disengagement.”

Araghchi made it clear that the Islamic Republic had no trust in negotiations with the US, given Washington’s history of failing to uphold agreements.

“Iran negotiated in good faith and reached an agreement, but the outcome was nothing but non-compliance and withdrawal by the other party,” he added, referring to Washington’s unilateral and illegal exit from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

The top diplomat emphasized that refusing to negotiate with the United States was, therefore, a calculated and expert-driven decision, not an act of stubbornness or an emotional reaction.

“Trusting the US again is not a rational choice. The Iranian people demanded independence because our country was once entirely dependent on the West and lacked sovereignty,” he stated, referring to the country’s situation under its former US-backed Pahlavi regime.

Citing an instance of Iran’s submission to Washington under the monarchical regime, he recalled a historical moment.

“In an interview, when Shah (the former monarch) was asked why he was leaving Iran [amid the imminent prospect of the Revolution’s victory], he responded that ‘they ordered me to go,’ referring to the Americans. This highlights the extent of foreign influence over our nation before the Revolution.”

Still referring to standing conflicts with the US, Araghchi asserted, “No nation negotiates under duress unless it intends to surrender. Why should we negotiate while facing threats and sanctions?” he asked.

Araghchi was pointing to Washington’s so-called policy of “maximum pressure” against Tehran, which the former pursues while simultaneously claiming to be open to talks, an approach that Iran categorically dismisses as insincere, untenable, and unworkable.

“When they do nothing but impose sanctions and issue threats, what reason do we have to trust them?” he asked.

The foreign minister stressed that Iran’s leadership, backed by the will of the people, would never allow external forces to impose their will on the country.

Citing a case of prudent relevant leadership savvy, Araghchi praised the Leader’s recent remarks on negotiations, calling them “entirely intelligent and rooted in logic.”

He reiterated that accordingly, Iran remained steadfast in resisting coercion and would continue to stand firm against hegemonic pressures.