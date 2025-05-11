Iran FM on eve of fourth round of talks with US: Enrichment ‘non-negotiable’

“Uranium enrichment capability is a source of pride and accomplishment for the Iranian nation, achieved at a great cost, including the blood of our nuclear scientists; this achievement is unequivocally non-negotiable,” Araghchi said on Sunday before departing for Oman, which has been mediating the talks over the past month.

The US and Iran have held three rounds of negotiations since April 12. A planned fourth round, originally scheduled for May 3, was postponed due to “logistical reasons,” according to mediator Oman.

The minister touched on the American side’s contradictory statements in and after the negotiations.

“We are witnessing contradictions both inside and outside the negotiation room, or in the media. The positions of the other side are constantly changing and shifting, which is one of the problems of the negotiation,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, unlike the other side, has known and principled positions. We have moved in a completely straight line, and our positions are completely clear.”

Araghchi also expressed Iran’s readiness to address ambiguities and concerns regarding its peaceful nuclear program, describing the move as a trust-building measure rooted in the Islamic Republic’s logic in the ongoing and past negotiations.

“On the verge of a new round [of talks], I need to reiterate that the rights of the Iranian people are completely clear. Our principles and positions are vivid, and these are not things that can be compromised or negotiated, but for further confidence-building and transparency than what exists, we are ready and hope the other side will apply lucid negotiation logic,” he stated.

“If the intention is to ensure that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, this is completely achievable, and an agreement to this end is certainly attainable,” he added. “But if they have unusual and unrealistic demands that are not workable, it is natural that the negotiations will face difficulties.”

Praising the positive and constructive atmosphere of the previous rounds of talks as well as the US seriousness and interest in reaching an agreement, Araghchi continued, “However, this seriousness has requirements and sometimes contradicts some of the positions they take outside the negotiations, which creates ambiguity in the negotiation process and deviates it from its correct path.”

The top Iranian diplomat underlined that Tehran expects consistent positions from the US side just as “Iran’s positions are completely consistent, principled, and fundamental.”

Mediated by Oman, Iran and the US have held three rounds of talks in the Omani capital of Muscat and Italian capital of Rome on April 12, 19, and 26 with the aim of reaching a deal on Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of sanctions on Tehran.

Both parties have so far expressed satisfaction with the way the negotiations are moving on, commending the talks as “positive” and “moving forward.”