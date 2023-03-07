Iran announces first arrests over poisonings at girls’ schools

“Based on the intelligence and research measures of the intelligence agencies, a number of people have been arrested in five provinces and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation,” the deputy interior minister, Majid Mirahmadi, told state television.

Mirahmadi did not provide details on the detained individuals.

Authorities have so far confirmed dozens of attacks on girls’ schools in the capital Tehran and several other cities across the nation in recent months.

The attacks have sent an unspecified number of students to hospitals for treatment.

The leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has called the issue of poisoning of school girls a “major crime and unforgivable”.

Ayatollah Khamenei said if the poisonings of students are established, the perpetrators must be handed the severest punishment.

The leader stressed that “no amnesty” will be offered to such people.