Iran expands AI education for students with national competitions

According to the vice president’s office, more than 440,000 students have already registered for the initiative, with 33,000 participating in the first nationwide AI competition.

Afshin described these figures as “only the starting point,” stressing that long-term support for AI education will keep going.

Under the “Digital Iran” plan, free AI training is set to reach over two million students. The program introduces AI concepts through games and interactive activities, aiming to turn complex ideas into practical experiences.

More than 20,000 teachers are also engaged, with dedicated training platforms supported by Sharif University of Technology.

The national AI competition, held online, drew students from 398 cities and 653 educational districts, with girls making up the majority of participants. Tehran, Khuzestan, Khorasan Razavi, Fars, and Hormozgan provinces recorded the highest turnout.

Afshin emphasized that the scale and diversity of the competition make it one of the largest programming and AI contests in the country and region, surpassing participation levels in traditional student Olympiads.