Iran Envoy: US veto of UNSC Gaza resolution to lead to more catastrophic military campaign

Amir Sa’eed Iravani, in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Security Council President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, said at a time when the Security Council must act with unity and urgency to end the unparalleled suffering of the Palestinian people, enduring relentless bombardment, forced displacement, famine, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure, it is regrettable and shameful that the United States has once again chosen to obstruct the Council from fulfilling its mandate.

He said the United States’ veto of the draft resolution, proposed by the UN Security Council’s elected members and intended to establish an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire, as well as to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access, represents a blatant dereliction and abuse of the responsibilities entrusted to the Security Council under the UN Charter.

He also dismissed allegations made by the US envoy regarding Iran’s role in creating regional instability, adding these allegations are entirely unfounded, devoid of credibility, or legal foundation.

Iravani said this calculated deflection serves a single, cynical purpose: to shield the occupying and illegitimate Israeli regime from accountability for its ongoing and egregious violations of international law.

He pointed out that blaming others for the consequences of Israel’s unlawful and brutal campaign is nothing but a willful distortion designed to absolve the Israeli regime of its crimes.

Iravani warned that the failure to act decisively in the face of war crimes and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, not only erodes the Security Council’s credibility but also paves the way for further atrocities against Palestinian people.