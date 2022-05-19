Introduction of two museums in Bushehr province on occasion of International Museum Day and Cultural Heritage

On the occasion of International Museum Day and Cultural Heritage Week in Iran, we are going to introduce you two ancient museums of Bandar Siraf and the Bushehr Sea Trade Museum. The Young Journalists Club reports that the historic port of Siraf and the port city of Bushehr are replete with hidden treasures of civilization on the coast of the Persian Gulf.

The Siraf Museum is a plain, old building and has several rooms. It is in the house of Dr. Whitehouse who was the head of the Bandar Siraf port’s archaeological team in the 1960s.

Meanwhile, the Sea Trade Museum is inside the Iranian Mansion that belonged to one of the most famous merchants of the Qajar period. This building is over 100 years old.

On can see inscriptions, stone tombs, pottery, Dr. Whitehouse's findings, paintings and photographs in the first section of the museum. The second section features the area's handicrafts and the third is designated for sea industries, fish and shellfish.

On can see inscriptions, stone tombs, pottery, Dr. Whitehouse’s findings, paintings and photographs in the first section of the museum. The second section features the area’s handicrafts and the third is designated for sea industries, fish and shellfish.

Historical and cultural course of Siraf Museum

This museum was set up with the main goal of preserving, fully and completely introducing Iran’s cultural identity and assessing the historical, industrial and artistic phenomena of the past and the present. In 2007, part of the British Department of the Middle East was dedicated to the Siraf Museum.

Each work at this museum has its own code and identifier. These objects are very valuable and are kept in the house of Dr. Whitehouse. The number of artifacts and objects found in Siraf was much larger than this. But they were divided between three continents and were effectively scattered around the world.

Bushehr Sea Trade Museum

The Bushehr Sea Trade Museum was inaugurated on April 30, 2013. The expo is inside the Iranian Mansion that belonged to a famous Qajar merchant. The building is over 100 years old.

The Bushehr Sea Trade Museum features written works in 35 showcases. The unique museum also puts on display Persian Gulf maritime documents that show the connection between foreign political envoys and the customs office in southern Iran, especially the port of Bushehr. The museum also displays some underwater archeological objects including pottery jars used for transporting liquids, Persian Gulf government and export documents, and commercial companies operating in Bandar Bushehr port.