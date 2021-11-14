Huge earthquake hits southeastern Iran

IFP Editorial Staff
A powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake has rocked Hormozgan Province in southeastern Iran.

Authorities say the epicenter of the quake is Laft. The earthquake hit at a depth of 18 kilometers. There is no word yet on possible casualties or material damage. But the Persian Gulf center of the IRIB described it as very long and powerful. 

Iran is a quake-prone country with much of its territory being criss-crossed by faultlines.  

The latest earthquake which caused huge casualties in Iran hit Kermanshah Province in 2017. The tremor killed 630 people and injured thousands more. 

There are several dangerous faultlines in the Iranian capital Tehran as well and scientists have repeatedly called for measures to bolster buildings in the city against a possible massive quake. The item is being updated.

