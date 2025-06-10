Hostile endeavours to stymie Iran’s progress doomed to fail: President Pezeshkian

During a visit to Iran Health Exhibition 2025 in Tehran on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said the Iranian nation’s determination will defeat the objectives of the foreign parties that have imposed sanctions against the country.

“Where there’s a will, the way to development will be paved,” he stated.

Denouncing the enemies’ attempts to prevent Iran’s progress, the president said, “The measures taken by the US and some European countries to stop the trend of Iran’s development will go nowhere. The Iranian nation, specifically those moving ahead by reliance on the domestic capabilities, will definitely remain steadfast in the road to progress.”

Highlighting Iran’s valuable achievements in the nuclear industry and other scientific and industrial sectors, the president added the enemies are under a delusion that they can hamper Iran’s growth.

In a meeting with the Iranian cabinet in August 2024, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei emphasized to the Iranian president and his administration the importance of not relying on Iran’s enemies or waiting for their approval.

The Leader also described the opportunity to serve the people and striving for the country’s progress as a profound divine blessing.