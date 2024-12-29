Ministry: Gaza death toll tops 45,500

The statement said that some 108,189 others were injured in the ongoing onlsuaght.

“Israeli forces killed 30 people and injured 99 others in three massacres of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry noted.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.