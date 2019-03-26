Need to Transfer Music from Mac to Android? Go Through This Guide

Well, plenty of reasons are there to transfer music from mac to android device. Here are those major circumstances in which you wish to do music transfer.

When you wish to listen to music on the go or anytime you want because Android device is extremely portable and easy to handle

When your Mac is crashed or damaged and wants to prevent total loss

When you are in need to free up some space in your Mac device

When you do not want to delete your favorite music collection

Are you thinking about how to transfer music from mac to android easily and quickly? Use iTunes, the best music organizing software to organize and synchronize all your music files with various devices. Actually, iTunes is the one-stop destination to organize and enjoy the music you already have. To transfer music files that you have purchased or have stored already in your device, you can take help from iMusic, a best music transfer tool in the ground.

Ways to transfer music from Mac to Android

When it comes to transferring music from mac to Android, you will find several ways and some of the best ways are Android files transfer, Google play music, and iMusic.

Google play Music – Are you fond of listening to your favorite music regardless of the time of the day and night? Well, you can use Google play music to listen to your favorite songs and even store your music. With this app, you can download music that you have purchased and add to Google Play.

Android files transfer – This software allows you to connect your Mac with Android device to transfer files easily and hassle-free manner. Simply install this software on your device and connect to the android phone. Now, copy the music files from Mac and move to an android device.

iMusic – Among several ways, iMusic is one of the easiest and quickest ways to transfer music from iTunes library to your Android device in the current scenario. It has an in-built music library where you can able to search for songs and listen to them within the application, additionally, you can download songs from other music websites. It supports music file transfer between a mobile device, Mac, windows, and iTunes. To move files from Mac to Android, you can follow below steps.

Launch iMusic for mac and then connect your Android to your Mac through the USB cable



Tab the option transfer iTunes

Conclusion

Now, you will know how to put music on android from mac in different ways. If you wish to know more details, then look at the iMusic site. It helps you to know more ways to transfer your music files from Mac to Android easily.