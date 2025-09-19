Glowing object seen in Iranian skies linked to domestic system tests

Residents in Golestan, Semnan, Khorasan Razavi, Isfahan, and parts of South Khorasan reported seeing a bright object moving across the night sky. The unusual sight quickly drew attention on social media, with photos and videos shared widely.

In response, the deputy governor for political and security affairs in Golestan Province said the incident was connected to internal system testing.

“This matter is related to domestic system tests. There is absolutely no cause for concern,” the official stated. He added that further details would be released if necessary.

The sighting follows similar reports from eastern parts of the country a day earlier, where luminous objects were also captured and circulated online.

The events stirred curiosity and concern months after the Israeli regime waged a war against Iran, which culminated in a ceasefire.