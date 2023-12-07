Gaza’s health system “on its knees” and nearing total collapse: WHO

“Gaza cannot afford to lose any more hospitals…and yet another one is on verge of closing,” he said in statement in reference to the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza.

“This will deprive thousands of people of essential lifesaving care.”

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah accused the Israeli military of placing Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza under siege and bombarding it.

The WHO has reported at least 212 attacks on Gaza’s health sector since October 7. As a result, only 14 hospitals are partially functioning and three are minimally functioning in the strip, while 19 have gone out of service, the WHO chief added.

The Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Al-Kaila stated on Tuesday that none of the hospitals in northern Gaza can accommodate surgical operations, while the capacity has surpassed 216% in hospitals in the south.

More than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, most of them women and children.