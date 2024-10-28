Gaza death toll from Israeli strikes surges past 43,000

Israeli attacks killed at least 96 more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll since October last year to 43,020, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said in a statement on Monday.

The statement added that some 101,110 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it noted.

Flouting a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.