Former IRGC commander to Arab nations: Wake up

In a post on the social media platform X, Rezaei issued a stark warning about the Zionist regime’s plots against regional nations.

He said, ‘Peace through power’ now means: give up the Golan Heights, accept Tel Aviv’s conditions, open the doors to the US, and don’t protest if you’re bombed…this is the region’s new and unwritten law. Arabs, wake up.”

Rezaei’s remarks come amid continued tensions in Syria following Israeli military involvement in the Arab nation’s internal strife in support of the Druze community.

Syrians have condemned the Zionist regime’s intervention in their country, saying Tel Aviv is fueling division and seeking the fragmentation of Syria.