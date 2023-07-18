Former Iranian deputy FM: Russia didn’t give a sound narrative of Ukraine attack

According to Araqchi, Moscow did not give the world a sound narrative of the attack but the West managed to convince the world that it was Russia which initiated the conflict.

He added that the international community has accepted the Western narrative of what has happened in Ukraine.

Araqchi also said that diplomacy is a key part of the field and the one who wins the war does not necessarily win the peace.

The former Iranian deputy foreign minister was a senior negotiator of the administration of former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani in the talks that resulted in the JCPOA as well as in negotiations aimed at reviving the deal after it was thrown into disarray due to the US withdrawal from it in 2018.

Russia, which calls the invasion of Ukraine a “special operation”, has repeatedly expressed concern about Kiev’s approach to the West and NATO.

Moscow says NATO’s expansion to the east and near Russia’s borders is a threat to Russia’s national security.