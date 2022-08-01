Official: Floods damage 1% of Yazd historic areas

The deputy chair of Yazd World Heritage Base says some 200 historical houses have been damaged in the flooding though key structures including Jameh Mosque, Amir Chakhmaq Complex and historical schools and tombs remain intact.

Majid Olumi says the organization is preparing a report on the damage to Yazd as a world heritage center to be sent to the UNESCO.

According to the official, worst-hit in the historical portion of the city are the abandoned houses.

He says the flooding has been most devastating in those areas, due to urban development plans over the past 50 years, as flood waters have been blocked by the new construction and water has penetrated the ground under the historical sites.

Iran has been hit with rare monsoon flooding over the past days that has affected 24 provinces. Dozens have died in the floodings.