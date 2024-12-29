Fifth baby dies from cold in Gaza amid Israeli blockade

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed the death of Juma al-Batra, making Juma the fifth newborn baby to die from hypothermia in the besieged enclave.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Juma’s father told the news network that the family had been evacuated from Beit Lahiya to the Central Gaza Strip eight months ago and did not have a tent.

The father told the news outlet that he only had a few blankets and wood to protect his family, but that was not enough to protect Juma, as he was also unable to bring blankets and winter clothes.

Juma has a twin brother who is currently in the ICU.

The Israeli military has occupied and besieged Gaza since October 2023, blocking nearly all necessary life-saving supplies – including electricity, clean water, fuel, food, medicine and tents – from reaching civilians.

Israeli forces have killed at least 45,400 Palestinians in Gaza since 7 October last year, according to the latest figures from the Palestinian health ministry. The majority of those killed are women and children.

Dozens more have died due to the harsh conditions imposed by the Israeli army, including starvation, lack of medical care and hypothermia.

On Tuesday, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, issued a damning statement, revealing that a child is killed in Gaza every hour amid the relentless Israeli assault.

“They are not just numbers; they are lives lost in a short time without any justification,” the agency stated, highlighting the devastating toll of Israel’s actions.

In a post on X, the agency emphasised the harrowing plight of Gaza’s children, many of whom are physically and emotionally scarred. Those who survive endure the trauma of displacement, are deprived of education and are left scavenging for food among the ruins of their homes.

UNRWA revealed that at least 14,500 children have been killed during the conflict, calling for an immediate end to the war. “The killing of children cannot be justified,” the agency stressed, urging global action to end the bloodshed.