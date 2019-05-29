Iran’s Zarif: Quds Belongs to Palestine

“Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is neither America’s to give away nor Israel’s to take. And NOT for brutal accomplices to try to buy,” the top Iranian diplomat said in a message on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Quds belongs to Palestine & Palestinians: history shows that whomever ignores this is condemned to ignominious failure,” Zarif added.

“Iran stands with Palestine,” he underlined.

Zarif’s message came ahead of the Quds Day, the last Friday of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

Demonstrations on this year’s Quds Day are expected to defy the so-called deal of the century, a plan initiated by the US for ensuring the interests of Israel.