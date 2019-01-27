Local culture and costumes in Hormozgan province have created a good market for this kind of art done by local women, who earn a living by creating picturesque designs while doing Zaribafi. After fishing and trade, Zaribafi is the most common art and most important profession in the provincial city of Jask.

Zaribafi is a catch-all term which refers to all local handicrafts done by women in Jask. They also produce different types of local costumes.

Zaribafi includes weaving work where specific and beautiful designs are created on different types of cloth used in making women’s clothing.

Below you see pictures of the Zaribafi art courtesy of Mehr News Agency.