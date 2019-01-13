The Wakeful Winter Festival offers tens of programs including the unveiling of the country’s largest snowman, shooting competitions, making snow sculptures, playing local winter games, performing traditional folk music and other happy shows.

The festival will be held in all cities of Ardabil province, including Khalkhal which hosted the first week.

Khalkhal is a mountainous region with temperate summers and cold winters. Due to its geographical location and mountainous conditions, it has the most interesting mineral water resources.

Special facilities are provided for tourists who want to use these mineral waters during the Festival.

The festival, which has begun on December 22, will be open to visitors until late March.

Here are photos of the festival retrieved from Fars News Agency: