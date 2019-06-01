Valak Pilau; A Native Dish of Tehran

Valak or wild garlic is a wild relative of onion, native to Europe and Asia, where it grows in moist woodlands. It it is sweeter than the typical garlic, and has a lot of medical use.

In the ancient Tehran, this plant was collected in spring in the Shemiranat region in the north of the current capital to prepare Pilau and other dishes.

Valak is very useful for blood purification and helps remove digestive problems. It is also helpful in lowering blood pressure and relieving arteriosclerosis.

Consuming the plant reduces blood sugar and prevents hypertension in people with diabetes. It can be taken with beef or chicken meat.

Ingredients:

Rice: Four Cups or 500 gr

Valak: 500 gr

Oil: 100 gr

Salt, Sumac, Saffron: As much as needed

Directions:

Soak the rice with salt. Wash Valaks after cleaning and pour them into a sift to remove excess water.

As Mountain Valaks have short leaves, you can use them without chopping. Otherwise you can chop them into large pieces.

Then, prepare a container and fill half of it with water and place it on the heat. When the water boils, pour the drained rice into the water. When the rice is medium-cooked, add Valaks and let it cook more. Valak is a very delicate vegetable, and if you cook it longer, its leaves may crush.

So 2 to 3 minutes is enough. Now, rinse the rice and Valak, and add some water and oil to it and let it brew. Some people in the past used to brew Valak Pilau with Sumac and saffron. They would add Sumac and saffron at the time of transferring the mixture to the pot. It gave the Pilau a good smell.