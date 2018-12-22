US Withdrawal from Syria, Afghanistan Hit Headlines in Iran

All newspapers in Iran covered the abrupt decisions by US President Donald Trump to withdraw all US forces from Syria, and half of its forces from Afghanistan. Almost all editorials today were dedicated to the issue, and many headlines described the withdrawals as a victory for Iran and the Resistance.

Also a top story was the resignation of US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, which followed Trump’s decision to pull the US forces out of the Middle East.

The other top story today was the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Turkey, and his meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the two sides agreed to counter the US sanctions and boost the value of bilateral trade to $30 billion.

A tragic fire at an elementary school in Zahedan in south-east of Iran, which killed four schoolgirls, also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- We Might See New Form of Syria without Assad: Analyst

2- Iran Not to Be Happy with Our Withdrawal from Syria: Trump in Delusional Comments

3- Iran Ready to Supply Turkey’s Energy in Long Term

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Wrong Prescription Results in Amputation of Patient’s Hand

2- Size of Brides’ Dowries Shrinking Due to Growing Prices

3- Trump’s Complicated Game: Why US Seeking to Leave Syria, Afghanistan

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Increased Filtering amid ICT Ministry’s Inaction

2- Iran, Turkey Indifferent to Sanctions

Ebtekar:

1- Trump’s Military Earthquake in Middle East

2- Iran-Turkey Relations Cannot Be Undermined: Rouhani

Etemad:

1- Mr Moody: Trump Forces Mattis to Resign

2- Reasons for US Withdrawal [Editorial]

3- Iranian, Turkish Presidents Call for $30-Billion Trade

Ettela’at:

1- Iran, Turkey’s Decisions for Development of Strategic Cooperation

2- Paris Climate Agreement’s Obligations Much Less than Iran’s Legal Commitments: Official

3- Gen. Soleimani among World’s Most Charismatic Military Leaders: General McChrystal

4- Iran to Get Out of Economic Blockade with Victory: Top Security Official

Ghanoon:

1- Factions Disagree over Remaining in or Leaving JCPOA

2- Dangerous Resignation of Mattis

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Filtering Is Coming?

Conflicting Reports of Imminent Filtering of Instagram in Iran

2- Seven Reasons for US Withdrawal from Syria

3- Army of Generals in Ankara: Why Rouhani Took All His Economic Team to Turkey?

From Oil Minister to Central Bank Governor

Hemayat:

1- Harsh Winter of White House

US Defence Secretary Resigns after Trump’s Withdrawal from Syria

2- Defeat of US in Syria [Editorial]

Iran:

1- Alliance against Sanction

Rouhani, Erdogan Agree to Boost Bilateral Trade to $30 Billion

2- Necessity of Creating Special Platform for Children on Internet

Jame Jam:

1- Great Run: Mattis Leaves Trump Administration

2- Outdated Choices: Why Iranian Official Submission to Oscars Was Not Accepted?

Javan:

1- First Step of US’ Withdrawal from Region

2- We Want Someone Like Ferdowsi to Introduce Epic of 1979 Revolution: Cleric

3- France Suffering from Existential Crisis

4- Another Blow to Glass of Sanctions in Iran-Turkey Strategic Meeting

Kayhan:

1- US Withdrawal from Syria, Afghanistan: Deceit or Escape?

Great Victory for Resistance

2- US Bans Sale of Pharmaceuticals to Iran, but Exports Genetically-Modified Plants

3- Unprecedented Increase in Japan’s Military Budget

Tokyo Preparing for War

4- Iran, Turkey Trying to Boost Trade to $30 Billion

Khorasan:

1- Behind Scenes of Trump’s Withdrawal Decisions

2- Turkey’s Clear Positions against Sanctions: Ankara Vows to Remove Banking Problems

3- US Withdrawal from Syria: Neither Tactical, nor Strategic [Editorial]

Resalat:

1- Bones of Satan Break in Levant [Editorial]

2- US’ Cruel Sanctions against Iran Definitely a Terrorist Move: Rouhani

Sazandegi:

1- Fire at Elementary School

2- Details of Leader’s Meeting with 2009 Presidential Candidates

Shahrvand:

1- Most Beautiful Night of the Year [Yalda]

2- Despite All Economic Hardships, People Spent Longer Hours Together This Year

Shargh:

1- Mattis Leaves Office after Trump Leaves Syria, Afghanistan

2- Rouhani: We’re Resolved to Return Stability, Security to Entire Region

Sobh-e Now:

1- Return to Bay of Pigs: Trump Administration Changes Its Regional Behaviour

2- Security Repercussions of US Withdrawal from Syria, Afghanistan

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Death of Diplomatic Prestige: Iranian Diplomats Once Again Expelled

2- Escaping the Levant

3- Rouhani’s Performance Not Acceptable: Reformist Figure