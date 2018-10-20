US Unprecedentedly Sidelined in Int’l Scene: Analyst

Iranian political analyst Ali Khorram says today the whole world has stood against Trump.

“The UN security council meeting chaired by Donald Trump in Sepmteber clearly showed the world has stood against Trump. Only the Israeli regime and some Persian Gulf states have defended the US withdrawal from JCPOA, and that’s because of their hostility towards Tehran,” he told IRNA.

Khorram was pointing to a UN Security Council meeting on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction late last month, where Trump presided over his first UNSC session but faced opposition from member states on his unilateral policy, particularly on Iran issue.

Iran has achieved political and legal victories in its standoff with the US, and the world is on Tehran’s side, Khoram said, expressing hope Iran could also thwart US economic pressure.

“We made great political and legal achievements and I hope we can also make economic achievements so we can neutralize US sanctions,” he said.

Khorram’s comments came shortly after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued an interim order earlier this month, asking the US to stop anti-Iran measures that hamper foreign investment in Iran. The court order was widely hailed as a great achievement for Iran in its standoff with the US.

In another diplomatic victory for Iran over the US, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided on Friday to extend suspension of counter-measures against Iran until February 2019 despite widespread US efforts to restore Iran’s blacklist status.

This was hailed by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi, who expressed satisfaction that a majority of FATF members were not influenced by political pressure of the US.

The US has been hardening its line on Iran since President Trump took power in January 2017.

Trump has pulled the US out of the nuclear deal and is working to hamper Iran’s trade with Asia and Europe through restoring anti-Iran US sanctions and pushing the world the abide by them.

US officials have threatened to destroy the Iranian economy and openly talked of the need for regime change in Iran.