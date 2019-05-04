US Trying to Get Its Hands on Venezuela’s Oil: Iran

Ali Larijani said Washington is in control of oil resources in countries such as Saudi Arabia, and now wants to take possession of petroleum in other countries like Venezuela by triggering chaos there.

He made the comment in a Saturday ceremony in Tehran.

Iran has condemned the recent attempts by the United States to stage a coup against the legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro, who has been under pressure from US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido to step down.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi recently warned Washington against any type of meddling in Venezuela, after Caracas announced that it had foiled an attempt by a number of military defectors to overthrow Maduro.

That came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan and National Security Adviser John Bolton expressed full support for the opposition and announced that the US military was ready to join their anti-Maduro push.

“Threatening to use force against other countries is a stark violation of international laws, particularly the United Nations Charter,” Mousavi said. “We expect all members of the international community to condemn such remarks and act accordingly.”

A few days ago, Guaido, standing near the La Carlota air force base in capital Caracas and surrounded by a group of some 70 armed men in uniforms, called for military units to support him in the “final phase” of a plan to end Maduro’s “usurpation” of power.

The revolt sparked two days of clashes between dozens of Guido’s supporters and security forces.