US to Fail in Institutionalizing ‘Deal of Century’: Iran Leader

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khameni made the remarks in an address to a group of university professors, elites and researchers on Wednesday.

The Leader also referred to the International Quds Day which is to be held across the world on Friday and said this year’s Quds Day bears more significance compared to that of previous years.

“Defending the Palestinians has both humanitarian and religious aspects,” he said.

International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

It was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini to express support for the Palestinians and oppose the Zionist regime.