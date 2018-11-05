US Sanctions on Iran to Further Destabilize Mideast: Syria

In a statement on Sunday, Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the US move is a continuation of Washington’s policy of creating instability and insecurity in the region.

The statement also adds that Damascus strongly rejects the United States’ unilateralism in imposing its cruel sanctions against countries that do not give in to their demands.

“The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes this policy of the US is against the United Nations Charter, the basics of international law, and the multilateral trading system.”

The Trump administration on Friday announced the re-imposition of all US sanctions on the Islamic Republic that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal – but with an exemption for eight oil-buying nations.

US officials say Washington will also add 700 individuals and entities to its Iran blacklist and pressure the global SWIFT banking network to cut off ties with Tehran.