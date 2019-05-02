US in No Position to Lecture Others on Human Rights: Iran

In response to the meddlesome statement of his American counterpart, Mousavi said on Wednesday it’s now well-known to the whole world that the US regime neither believes in human rights nor is ethically qualified and has the legitimacy to meddle in such issues and take the gesture of a human rights advocate.

“The shameful silence of the US State Department towards beheading and crucifixion of 37 political activists and religious minorities in Saudi Arabia is the latest example of the reality that in the US’ view, positions on human rights which previously served as a political means have turned into a commodity, as well,” he said.

Mousavi also noted that the US’ economic terrorism, which is being practiced by imposing indiscriminate sanctions against a nation, serves as the greatest and most widespread violation of economic and social rights of human beings.

“All countries need to observe human rights, but the United States, which has a dark record of human rights inside and outside the country, needs to carry out an urgent review in this regard,” he said.

“Continuous violations of racial and religious minorities inside the US, export of billions of dollars’ worth of weapons for the massacre of civilians, acts of torture in notorious jails, and imposition of unilateral and brutal sanctions on other nations are just part of the US’ dark record in this area,” he said.

“Iranians don’t need the deceitful and war-mongering support of the US,” Mousavi concluded.

In a press statement on Tuesday, US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the US strongly condemns Iran’s growing crackdown on women advocating for their human rights.

The statement then called on the Iranian authorities to end what it called “their harassment and imprisonment of women who are simply expressing their conscience and demanding basic rights.”