US Doesn’t Have Guts to Attack Iran: IRGC Chief

The top general made the remarks in a closed-door meeting with a group of Iranian lawmakers, where he briefed them on the IRGC’s next plans.

“During the meeting, the top commander said the dispatch of the US strike group to the Persian Gulf is just a psychological war that the US has waged against Iran,” Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Ali Pour Mokhtar said.

He also quoted the top commander as saying that the US is seeking to make the Iranian officials and nation afraid of the risk of a war.

General Salami, according to Pour Mokhtar, also ruled out any war waged by the US on Iran and said the US lacks the power and guts to invade Iran.

“The US won’t take such a risk because of Iran’s military capability on the one hand and the vulnerability of its own carriers on the other hand,” the top commander was quoted as saying.

The US dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East a few days ago in what John Bolton, the US national security advisor, described as a “clear and unmistakable” message to Iran.

He added that the move is aimed at sending a message to Iran that “any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.”

Earlier, Iran had announced that it does not seek to escalate tensions with the US but would not let Washington disrupt the security of Persian Gulf.