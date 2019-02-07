US Animosity Towards Iran Outcome of Its Independence, Support for Palestine: Nasrallah

Addressing a ceremony commemorating the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Beirut on Wednesday, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said the revolution was the starting point of a new era in the region.

The revolution toppled the US-backed regime of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the worst dictatorship in the region, if not the worst one in the world, he said.

The main reason behind US animosity towards Iran is the country’s independence and homegrown power, he said.

The second reason, Nasrallah said, is Iran’s position on regional developments, particularly its support for the Palestinian nation.

Regional Crises Part of US War

Nasrallah said the crises in the region are not part of an Israel-Iran war or a Saudi-Iran conflict.

The Hezbollah chief said Saudi Arabia is in no position to engage in a war with Iran by itself, and it’s merely a tool used by the US in its battle against Iranian.

Conflicts in the region are part of either Israel’s war against regional nations, started in 1948, or the US war against Iran, started in 1979.

US Will Be Defeated

The Hezbollah chief said the US and Israel have suffered numerous defeats in their confrontation with Iran since the 1979 revolution, and eventually they will be crushed.

“The clashes in the region will continue and might take other forms, but you should know that Iran is the most powerful country in the region and the resistance axis is in its best form,” he said.

“The US must make more withdrawals and pull out of the region. Israel should experience greater fear and defeats,” he said.

Mideast Governments Ought to Befriend Iran

Nasrallah urged regional governments to befriend Iran, saying the country is ready to lend a helping hand and promote Muslim unity in the region.

The Lebanese leader said some Arab government are trying to vilify the Iranian government, while they are the worst governments in the region.