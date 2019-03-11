Unlike Riyadh, Tehran Not after Tension in Region: Zarif

Zarif made the comment on Sunday at a press conference in Baghdad stressing that the Islamic Republic does not seek tension with any neighbouring country, including Saudi Arabia.

In response to a question on the possibility of a trip by him to Riyadh, FM Zarif said he has no plan to travel to Saudi Arabia, but there is no problem with such trips because it is not Tehran that seeks tension with Riyadh, but the Saudis are creating tensions in the region.

Zarif expressed hope that as Iraq and the EU states have stood against the unilateral sanctions of the United States, other countries do the same as well.

Heading a delegation, Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Saturday night to coordinate Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to the Arab country.