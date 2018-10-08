Unique Photos Snapped of Persian Leopards

Abasali Damangir, the General Director of Semnan Environmental Protection Department, says “the environmental photographer managed to snap the pictures of the leopards while he was wandering around the protected area.”

The Persian leopards, which have been put on the red list of endangered species in the world, are being held in a protected area in Mehdishahr town of Semnan province, he added.

According to Damangir, due to the efforts made by Chalani, some unique pictures have been taken of the endangered species in Semnan.

He went on to say that the photos show that the animals are in good shape thanks to an increase in the population of certain species which the leopards live on.

“Another main feature in the pictures is the tranquil moves of the leopards in the presence of the fosterers and the photographer,” he noted.

According to the Iranian officials, the leopards in the photos are idling away in the protected area without any fear or anxiety in the presence of the photographer and the foresters and this shows the high security of the protected area provided for the leopards.

The official also said filming Persian leopards is highly difficult due to the unexpected moves of the animals as well as the low density of the protected area.

According to the latest report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2008, the Persian leopard has been put on the red list of endangered species in the world.

Asiatic cheetah, Persian leopard and Asian zebra are among the main endangered species in the world which are held in the protected area in Semnan.