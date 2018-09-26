IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, and picked headlines from 17 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
All papers today covered the speeches delivered by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump at the 73rd gathering of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Also a top story today was the meeting of Iran and the P4+1 – Russia, China, Germany, France, the UK, and the EU Foreign Policy Chief – in New York, during which the EU vowed to create independent payment channels for maintaining trade with Iran and save the Iran nuclear deal.
The Iranian Parliament’s approval of two bills related to Iran’s adoption of the FATF standards also received great coverage today. The bills, which had been rejected by the Guardian Council, now need the ratification of the Expediency Council to be signed into law.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Afkar:
1- Iran-P4+1 Meeting Clearly Showed US’ Isolation
2- Velayati: Trump, Pompeo’s Dreams of Meeting Iran Officials Won’t Come True
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Rouhani at UNGA: For Dialogue, There’s No Need for Joint Photo
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Negotiation from This Point of Time
- Rouhani: I Start Dialogue Right Now from Here
- US Government Seeking to Overthrow a Regime It Wants to Hold Talks with
- Iran’s Policy Is Clear: No War, No Sanction, Just Adhering to Law
- We Believe We Have to Hold Talks at End of the Day
- We Invite US to Return to Negotiating Table It Left
- US Sanctions Amount to Economic Terrorism
2- Cabinet to Be Strengthened after Rouhani’s Return
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Parliament’s Counter-Attack on Economic War
- MPs Unanimously Ratify Bills on Palermo Convention, Fight against Money Laundering
Ebtekar:
1- UNGA Participants Laugh at Trump’s Speech
2- Best Friend for the World; Rouhani Talked of Beginning of Talks with US at UNGA
3- Iran, US: Stopped at Zero Point [Editorial]
Etemad:
1- Rouhani at UNGA: Stop Imposing Sanctions, Denouncing Others
2- Holding Talks in Honourable Way
3- Trump Makes People Laugh at UNGA
Ettela’at:
1- UN Security Council Condemns Ahvaz Terror Attack
Iran:
1- P4+1 Vows to Establish Independent Body to Facilitate Payment to/from Iran
2- Rouhani’s Speech, Trump’s Show [Editorial]
Jame Jam:
1- Rouhani Declares Iran’s Approach to US Violation at UNGA
2- US Dollar Rate Not Changed from Outside Iran
Javan:
1- Trump Backs Off from His Promise to Cut Down to Zero Iran’s Oil Exports
- World Laughs at Trump’s Compliment on His Performance
2- JCPOA Survivors Once Again Express Regret: Iran Holds Meeting with P4+1
Kayhan:
1- Intelligence Ministry: 22 People Arrested for Role in Ahvaz Attack
2- Iran Can Sell More Oil If Officials Give Permission
Khorasan:
1- Criticism of American Nazism; Rouhani at UNGA Blasts US Officials’ Contradictory Stances
2- Trump against the World, World against Trump [Editorial]
Sazandegi:
1- US against the World: Trump Speaks Out against Socialism, Globalization
- Trump: Poverty and Dictatorship Results of Socialism, Communism
- I Follow Nationalism Doctrine, Opposed to Globalization Ideology
2- Trump Slams OPEC: US Opposed to Increased Oil Prices
3- Once Again FATF Needs Expediency Council’s Vote
Shahrvand:
1- All Paths Lead to FATF
2- Global Determination to Save JCPOA
3- Who Was Fifth Terrorist?
- Intelligence Ministry Reveals New Details about Saturday Terror Attack
Shargh:
1- Rouhani: Dialogue Must Be Mutual, Based on Justice, Equality
2- Iran Can Be Best Friend of the World If You Seek Peace: Rouhani
Sobh-e Now:
1- Superpower Mocked at UNGA [Editorial]
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Rouhani What Are Terrorists Doing in Western Capitals?
- Iran President Blasts Western States for Hosting Terrorists behind Ahvaz Attack