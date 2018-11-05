Two Iranians Nominated for Hans Christian Andersen Award

Farhad Hassanzadeh (author) and Farshid Shafiee (illustrator) have been nominated for receiving the prestigious Hans Christian Andersen Award, a report by ISNA said.

The two names had been proposed by the Children’s Book Council of Iran to the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY).

The Hans Christian Andersen Award is the highest global recognition given to an author and an illustrator of children’s books.

Given every two year, the Hans Christian Andersen Awards recognize lifelong achievement, and are presented to those artists whose complete works have made an important, lasting contribution to children’s literature.

The Author’s Award has been given since 1956 and the Illustrator’s Award since 1966. The Award consists of a gold medal and a diploma, presented at a festive ceremony during the biennial IBBY Congress.