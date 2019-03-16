Turkmen Artists to Perform at Iran’s Kish Island during Nowruz

According to Iran’s Cultural Attaché in the Central Asian country, they would perform a variety of programs to bring joy and delight to the Persian Gulf island.

Reza Khanian, in an interview with IRNA, said 23 Turkmen artists have been invited to the island by the Tourism Department of Kish Free Zone in coordination with the Iranian cultural attaché’s office in Ashgabat.

These artists will perform fascinating programs during their stay in Kish in Nowruz, he added.

“The group consists of the most prominent artists and experts in music, handicrafts and customs of Turkmenistan,” he noted.

Artists from the State Academy of Arts of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat, and the ancient city of Merv are also among them.

Turkmenistan is one of the countries where Nowruz is celebrated in a magnificent way. Famous customs of this ritual, such as preparing Samanu, are popular among Turkmens, added Khanian.

Samanu is a sweet paste made entirely of germinated wheat which is prepared especially for Nowruz (New Year’s holidays) in a large pot.