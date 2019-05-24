‘Trump’s Insults Reveal His Endless Animosity towards Iranians’

“Such remarks are not new to us and we view them in line with the US brutal sanctions,” he said.

The Iranian diplomat said the US remarks are a prime example of his animosity towards the Iranian nation and the cheap remarks, more than anything else, shows his ignorance of thousands of years of Iran’s history and his lack of understanding of the Iranian people.

“Iran has been the biggest victim and at the same time the strongest enemy of terrorism in the region. The eradication of ISIS as well as other similar terrorist groups over the past years is among the main achievements of Iran in this area,” he said, adding that Trump, himself, had confessed to Iran’s contribution to fight against terrorism during his presidential campaign.

According to Iran’s UN envoy, Trump’s insistence on using insulting language against the Iranian nation will double their determination to resist against the policy of pressure and coercion pursued by his administration.

Earlier Trump called Iranians “a nation of terror” but at the same time described them as great people. He then noted that he does not think additional US troops are needed in the Middle East to counter Iran.

His statement came after US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan said that the Pentagon is considering sending additional troops to the Middle East as one of the ways to reinforce American positions in the region amid tension with Iran.