Due to favorable weather conditions from January to April, the city provides tomatoes of the country and its surplus is exported abroad.

Hormozgan province is warm and humid, but Parsian’s climate is more moderate than other parts of the province.

Farmlands and plains have turned the region into one of the tourist attractions in the south. Being located near the Persian Gulf and with suitable weather conditions, this region has vast capacity for agriculture sector.

Parsian with more than 42 thousand inhabitants and an area of over 900 square kilometres is located in the westernmost part of Hormozgan, and due to its good weather it produces over half a million tonnes of tomato in the cold season.

Tomato is not an Iranian native plant and is harvested in the cold seasons in southern Iran which is tropical and moderate.

Following you can find the photos of tomato harvest in Parsian retrieved from Mizan News Agency: