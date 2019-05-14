There Will Be No War between Iran, US: Leader

The Leader said the Iranian nation will force the US to retreat in any confrontation.

“The [current] confrontation is not military because there will be no war between Iran and the US. Neither Iran, nor the US is after war,” he said Tuesday.

“They know that their war against Iran will not be in their interest. This is a clash of wills and our will is stronger because in addition to our own will, we also trust in God,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said some people inside Iran maintain that there is nothing wrong with negotiation but “negotiation [with the US] serves as a poison and as long as the current US administration is in power, any negotiation with it is doubly poisonous.”

Iran’s Leader then referred to the US’ call for negotiation with Iran on its defence capabilities. “They say that let’s sit for talks to shorten the range of your missiles so that you can’t hit back if we target you. It’s completely clear that no brave Iranian will sit for talks on its points of strength.”

The Leader added the concept of negotiation is wrong even with a reliable partner, “let alone the American government which is not reliable at all. They are not committed to anything in the world and no logical side in Iran is after negotiation with them.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said American officials serve as the defenders of the interests of Israel and most of their policies are led by the Zionists.

“The Americans say their policies have changed Iran. Yes, they are right. The result of the change is that today the hatred of Iranians of the US has increased by ten times. Today, our youths’ will to protect our country has increased considerably.” he said.