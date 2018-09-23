“Terror Sponsors Can’t Hide Their Role in Anti-Iran Terrorist Acts”

In a statement on Saturday, Qassemi expressed sympathy with families of those martyred in the terror attack and offered condolences to the brave people of Khuzestan province and the great Iranian nation.

“Those who are in the pay of, and obey notorious centres that generate violence and commit crimes against humans, plus those who offer intellectual, financial, arms and media support to terrorism in the [Middle East] region and beyond, should have no doubt that they cannot undermine the Iranian government and nation’s determination to carry out a relentless and overarching battle against the unharnessed terrorism that has gripped the region and the world,” said Qassemi.

“As it presses ahead with its fundamental and humanitarian policies, Iran will incessantly and confidently work towards boosting security and stability in the region and fighting terrorism,” he said.

“Those who sponsor and promote terrorism and violence, their cronies who justify their actions, and the commentators who are their yes-men cannot cover up their direct role in supporting anti-Iran terrorists through false rhetoric, unfounded double-talk and childish doubts about the terrorist and anti-human nature of today’s crime in Ahvaz,” said the spokesman.

He said the Saturday attack on Ahvaz, as well as the 2017 terrorist attacks by Takfiri terrorists at Imam Khomeini holy shrine and the Iranian Parliament building in Tehran are instances of indiscriminate, but targeted and pre-planned crimes.

These crimes are “the price for the Iranian nation and government’s resistance against wicked terrorism and killing of humans, the price imposed on most parts of the world by certain terrorist-training centres in the region through the unflinching support of a transregional power and the despicable Zionist regime,” he said.

“Terrorism is the scourge of the current century which has targeted global peace, stability and security. Terrorism knows no geographical boundaries, religion, ethnic group, race and language, and has turned into a common and global danger today. It cannot be remedied unless through a serious collective will while ignoring double standards,” said Qassemi.

“The kingpins of some centres breeding terror and violence should know that terror and terrorism is doomed to failure and opprobrium,” he said.