Tehran’s Patience Over, Iranian Diplomat Tells Germany

In the Thursday meeting in Tehran, the two diplomats discussed the latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear deal and Germany’s attempts to salvage it.

Asserting that Iran has run out of patience, Araqchi underlined the responsibilities of the remaining signatories after America’s decision to leave the deal and doubled down on the necessity of fulfilling those commitments in accordance with the four statements of the joint commission of the JCPOA.

Plotner, for his part, emphasized his country’s continued commitment to the JCPOA and said, “The European countries will push ahead with their efforts and consultations to meet Iran’s demands and save the JCPOA.”

Earlier this month, Iran said it was reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal and gave Europe 60 days to deliver on their end and stand up to pressure by the US.

The European countries have rejected the deadline but insist they are committed to the deal and will eventually find a solution to the current deadlock.