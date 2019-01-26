Tehran Raps Paris for Threatening Comments on Iranian Missiles

“Iran’s military capabilities are part of the country’s legitimate defence power and a guarantor of the Islamic Republic’s national security, which is based on the doctrine of deterrence,” Qassemi said in a Friday statement.

The spokesman said the Islamic Republic of Iran has designed its defence capabilities based on a realistic assessment of the existing threats and will strengthen them to the extent it deems necessary.

“Iran’s missile power is non-negotiable and this fact has been conveyed to the French side in continuous political dialogue between Iran and France,” he said.

The spokesman said the French top diplomat’s threat to impose new missile sanctions is against the spirit of political talks and cooperation between the two countries, stressing that any new sanctions by European states would convince Iran to reconsider its interaction with these countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been seeking consolidation of peace and stability in the region, and believes the mass sales of sophisticated and aggressive weapons by the US and some European countries including France have undermined stability and balance in the region,” he said.

Qassemi’s comments came after Le Drian said his country is ready to impose further sanctions on Iran if no progress is made in talks over its ballistic missile program.

“We are ready, if the talks don’t yield results, to apply sanctions firmly, and they know it,” Le Drian told reporters.

Diplomats previously told Reuters that new sanctions being considered by EU countries over the missile issue could include asset freezes and travel bans on IRGC and people involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program.