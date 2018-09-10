Tehran Can’t Confirm 14 Iranians Tried to Illegally Enter Bahrain

In a Monday statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, “So far, no document or evidence has been presented to Iranian officials, and this claim cannot be confirmed due to lack of enough information.”

“The claim that these people are Iranian-born and have entered Bahrain with fake passports cannot be verified and no comments can be given until complete information has been received,” he said.

Qassemi also said the Bahraini government does not issue any visas for Iranians and there is no way for the country’s nationals to visit Bahrain, as the two countries have had no diplomatic relations in the past few years.

Authorities in Bahrain claim they have arrested 14 Iranians who had entered the island nation on “forged Asian passports.”

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry made the announcement Saturday night, saying those arrested paid for the Asian passports in cash to be able to enter the island, AP reported.

The statement did not identify those arrested, nor did it offer a motive for their entry into Bahrain.

Bahrain has since 2011 been the scene of pro-democracy uprising by the Shiite majority in the country.

The country has for years been accusing Iran of stirring dissent on the island, but Tehran denies the allegations.