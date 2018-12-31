Taliban Delegation Engages in Talks With Government in Tehran

The announcement was made by Bahram Qassemi in a regular press briefing in Tehran on Monday, shortly after Iran admitted it has engaged in talks with the group, ISNA reported.

In his trip, Secretary for Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani revealed that Iran has engaged in talks with the Afghan Taliban under the Afghan government’s guidance.

Shamkhani, who was speaking during a visit to Kabul, also said the talks will continue in the near future.

The news came out follows talks last week between the US and Taliban officials in the United Arab Emirates.

The Taliban announced they have also held meetings with officials from the UAE, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Qassemi said Araqchi would visit Afghanistan in the upcoming days, in a visit aimed at boosting economic cooperation between the two countries and following up on a document for strategic cooperation, which has been in the making for months.