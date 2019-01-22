Swine Flu Reaches Iran from Georgia: Official

A member of National Committee for Infectious Diseases said Swine flu in Georgia has become epidemic and it has reached Iran.

Masoud Mardani said this flu is a viral disease that spreads through contact with the infected person, and the symptoms are fever, dizziness, dryness of the joints and nausea.

“People with symptoms like high fever, running nose and headache arrive in Iran from Georgia must immediately go to treatment centres.”

He further added that people should observe personal hygiene and the person with the disease should cover his/her mouth and nose when sneezing and coughing because swine flu, such as any other cold, is transmitted through contact, coughing and sneezing.

There have been no unusual cases of the flu and its types, including H1N1 (swine flu) in the country so far.

This type of influenza is common in the northern hemisphere, including Iran, every year.