Rouhani to Launch Largest Water Project in Western Iran

The first phase of the project is due to be inaugurated on Wednesday, May 1, with the President, the Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Construction HWW to be attending the event.

It is the largest water project in the country and has been implemented in an area of 1,460 km in four main areas of damming, canals and irrigation and drainage networks, water pipelines, and water transfer tunnels, Fars News Agency reported.

17 dams with a reservoir volume of more than 2.5 billion cubic metres, 150 kilmetres of tunnels, 60 kilometres of long pipelines, canals, boxes and flumes, 650 kilometres of steel pipelines with 2400 mm in diameter, 7 pumping stations, 4 irrigation and drainage networks of 350 thousand hectares, geotechnical excavation with a length of 35,000 metres, mine clearance and demining of the area in an area of 3,500 hectares are among the jobs carried out by Khatam al-Anbiya Construction HQ which is controlled by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Among the important achievements of these projects are the prosperity of agriculture in the region, creation of jobs and reduction of unemployment rate in the western provinces of the country, the prevention of migration to metropolises and the possibility of reversal of migration to the region, the possibility of the constructing conversion industries in the region, growth of exports to neighbouring countries, and improvement of environmental conditions in the region.