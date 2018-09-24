Rouhani in New York to Tell UNGA US Violating Int’l Law

Speaking upon arrival at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, the president said the atmosphere of this year’s meeting is different from the previous years.

“Our goal is to explain Iran’s policies on the region and the world in these gatherings,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Americans have refused to fulfill many of their obligations across the world, including those under the JCPOA, and this is a chance to explain their violations and breaches of international rules,” he said.

The US walked out of the nuclear accord early May, and it is currently restoring anti-Iran sanctions suspended under the accord.

Washington is also working to cut Iran’s global trade and hamper the country’s oil sale.

US President Donald Trump, who has hardened the US line on Iran since taking power in January 2017, will dedicate a big part of his UNGA speech to Iran.

Rouhani also said Monday he will meet some world leaders and attend meetings and gives interviews on the sidelines of the 73th round of UNGA.