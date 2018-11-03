The city was discovered near Rivi hill. The historical Rivi hill is located 3 kilometres west of Ashkhaneh in North Khorasan.

This historical site was registered in 1967 as a national heritage site, and the first phase of archaeological explorations was started in 2012.

A cemetery and works from the Bronze Age to more contemporary eras as well as the remains of a city of the Median and Achaemenid period have also been found at this site.

What follows are the photos of excavation process retrieved from IRNA: