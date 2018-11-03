Iranian and German archaeologists have discovered the remains of a city belonging to the Achaemenid and Medieval times during their excavations in North Khorasan Province, northeast of Iran.

The city was discovered near Rivi hill.  The historical Rivi hill is located 3 kilometres west of Ashkhaneh in North Khorasan.

This historical site was registered in 1967 as a national heritage site, and the first phase of archaeological explorations was started in 2012.

A cemetery and works from the Bronze Age to more contemporary eras as well as the remains of a city of the Median and Achaemenid period have also been found at this site.

What follows are the photos of excavation process retrieved from IRNA:

IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff/
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

